Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of THOR Industries worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,500,000 after acquiring an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in THOR Industries by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 176,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 145,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of THO stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $100.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.