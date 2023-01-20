Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,668 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,665 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

