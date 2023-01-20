Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,220 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

AIRC opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

