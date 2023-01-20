Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 156,678 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.31 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

