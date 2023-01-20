Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE HOG opened at $43.10 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

