Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $240.71. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average of $198.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

