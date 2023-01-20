Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSHIF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucero Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 0.95.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PSHIF opened at 0.42 on Tuesday. Lucero Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.34 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.44.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

