Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.54.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

