Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$9.37 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.