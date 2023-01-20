M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in M.D.C. by 176.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 111,668 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 78,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

