MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $10.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,229,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,882,638.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,097,092.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 950,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 578,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 364,210 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 175,342 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $13.87.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

