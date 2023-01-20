Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Richard S. Levy Sells 22,489 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $299.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of -0.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $315.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

