Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $54.83 Average PT from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 68,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

