Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives C$76.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.60.

MG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MG opened at C$84.99 on Friday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$63.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.75. The stock has a market cap of C$24.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magna International

In related news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$713,074.59.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

