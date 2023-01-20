Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50.

On Monday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $370,415.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $371,473.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $363,883.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $146.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

