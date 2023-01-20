Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 15,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $122,000.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
