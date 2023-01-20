Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 15,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $122,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.