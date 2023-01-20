Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Down to $36.59

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.59, but opened at $35.10. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 11 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBWM. Raymond James lowered Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Mercantile Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $521.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
