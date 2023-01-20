Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$76.89.
Metro Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$74.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. Metro has a one year low of C$62.86 and a one year high of C$78.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.45.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.
