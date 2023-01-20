Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.4 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,518.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,571.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,461.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,312.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.