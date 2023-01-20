Michele Buck Sells 14,250 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50.
Hershey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $216.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $191.00 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average is $227.11.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.
Featured Articles
