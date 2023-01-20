Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

MSFT stock opened at $231.93 on Thursday. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

