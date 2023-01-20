Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.33.

MSFT stock opened at $231.93 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.23.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

