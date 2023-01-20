Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $285.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a $285.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.23.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

