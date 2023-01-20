Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $58,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $163.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.32%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.