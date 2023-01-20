Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 266 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 16,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 6.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Trading Down 0.6 %

MKL opened at $1,371.73 on Friday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,315.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

