Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

