Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. Mizuho raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.