Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

