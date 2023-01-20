Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,999 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $8.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Mondee in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Mondee Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55.

Insider Activity

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,348,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,725,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $348,868 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOND. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter worth about $696,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

