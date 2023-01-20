Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

