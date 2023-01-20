Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,192,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $383.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.79.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.