Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $383.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.79.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,306 shares of company stock worth $32,829,469 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

