Morgan Stanley Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $167.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,156. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

