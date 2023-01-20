Morgan Stanley Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $830.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $830.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $793.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $832.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

