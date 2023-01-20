Morgan Stanley Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $828.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $785.00 to $828.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $729.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $722.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $846.67.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

