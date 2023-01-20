Morgan Stanley Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $80.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.63.

NYSE FND opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,378 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 718,625 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $35,695,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.2% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,430 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

