Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE MS opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.