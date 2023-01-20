Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.
MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.
Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE MS opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
