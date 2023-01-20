Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Shares of MS stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

