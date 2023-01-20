Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.
MS has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
