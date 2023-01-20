Morgan Stanley Trims Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Target Price to $33.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.89. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

