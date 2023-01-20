Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.