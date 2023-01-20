MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $495.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.33. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $564.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

