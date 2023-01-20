M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 75.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average of $168.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

