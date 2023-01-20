Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock worth $1,148,109. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.31.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

