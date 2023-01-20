Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $74.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,755.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,755.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,467. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

