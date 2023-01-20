National Grid (LON:NG) Given New GBX 1,050 Price Target at UBS Group

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from GBX 960 ($11.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.89) to GBX 1,020 ($12.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.03) price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,072.50 ($13.09).
Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,035 ($12.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,015.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,032.30. The company has a market cap of £37.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,274.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.52).
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
