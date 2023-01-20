National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $54.69.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,437 shares of company stock worth $288,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Amundi grew its holdings in National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after buying an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,423,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after buying an additional 568,002 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after buying an additional 460,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,710,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

