National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.
National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.7 %
NNN stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
