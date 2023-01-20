National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

NNN stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

