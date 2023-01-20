National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

