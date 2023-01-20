Needham & Company LLC Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $42.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Roblox by 182,355.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

